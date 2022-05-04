Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Louisiana State Police now investigating Lyft driver's disappearance as a homicide

Ella Goodie was last seen on March 9 driving to Texas and back

By Paul Best | Fox News
The search for a Louisiana Lyft driver who went missing nearly two months ago has been upgraded to a homicide investigation, the Louisiana State Police said Wednesday. 

Ella Goodie, 33, was last seen driving back and forth from Texas on March 9, KPLC reports. 

Ella Goodie, 33, was last seen driving from Louisiana to Texas on March 9. 

Ella Goodie, 33, was last seen driving from Louisiana to Texas on March 9.  (Louisiana State Police)

The last person to have seen Goodie, 36-year-old Brandon Jermaine Francisco, was arrested on March 25 in St. Joseph, Missouri on unrelated charges, according to the local news outlet

He was extradited back to Louisiana last month and is currently being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond for bail jumping and contempt of court. 

Francisco was previously charged with armed robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault, criminal conspiracy, and attempted murder stemming from an incident on Christmas Eve in 2018, but was released in June 2019, according to jail records. 

Brandon Jermaine Francisco, 36, is the last person to have seen Goodie. 

Brandon Jermaine Francisco, 36, is the last person to have seen Goodie.  (Rapides Parish Detention Center)

Goodie's vehicle, a Black 2012 Audi Q5 SUV, was also found in Missouri in early April, according to Louisiana State Police. 

"Based on investigative techniques and witness statements, detectives and investigators have transitioned from a missing person’s case to a homicide investigation," a Louisiana State Police spokesperson said Wednesday. 

