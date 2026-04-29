Louisiana sheriff charged after toilet jailbreak let 10 inmates escape in lockup fiasco

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A Louisiana sheriff is facing a slew of charges stemming from the infamous New Orleans jailbreak that resulted in one of the largest inmate escape incidents in U.S. history.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, 59, was handed a sweeping 30-count indictment alleging obstruction of justice, malfeasance and falsifying public records on Wednesday, according to a press release from Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office.

Chief Financial Officer Bianka Brown was also slapped with 20 felony counts, officials added.

The charges stem from a May 2025 incident in which 10 inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center, Murrill’s office said.

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"Nearly a year ago, I made a commitment to the people of New Orleans and the people of our state that those responsible for the Orleans Parish Prison break would be held accountable," Murrill said in a statement.

"Since that day, through the hard work of my office, along with the Louisiana State Police and our many federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, every escapee is behind bars, and others who facilitated and enabled the escape are currently being prosecuted."

Murrill also alleges Hutson’s poor leadership played a key role in the escape of nearly a dozen dangerous inmates, including some facing murder charges, after they broke out of jail from behind a toilet.

All 10 inmates were subsequently captured following a nationwide manhunt.

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"While Sheriff Hutson did not personally open the doors of the jail for the escapees, her refusal to comply with basic legal requirements and to take even minimal precautions in the discharge of her duties directly contributed to and enabled the escape," Murrill said.

The charges come just days before Hutson was set to leave office after only receiving 17% of the vote in her re-election bid last October, FOX 8 reported .

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Hutson’s term was reportedly plagued by the infamous jailbreak, several controversies and calls for her to resign as sheriff.

She had never worked in a jail when she unseated four-term former Sheriff Marlin Gusman in 2021, and had minimal law enforcement experience after working as the city’s independent police monitor and an attorney specializing in police oversight, according to FOX 8.

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Additionally, state auditors recently reported nearly $260,000 in suspicious overpayments for security details, with previous scandals involving allegations that Hutson dropped large sums of cash on hotel rooms for her top officials during Mardi Gras, according to FOX 8.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michelle Woodfork was elected by voters to succeed Hutson, and is expected to be sworn in on Monday, the outlet reported.

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"As my prosecutors move forward with this case, I continue to have productive conversations with Sheriff-elect Michelle Woodfork on how to improve operations, secure the facility, and build in basic financial oversight that complies with state law," Murrill added. "I am confident in her commitment to implement the difficult changes needed to reform the jail."

A judge has set Hutson’s bond at $300,000, and Brown’s bond at $200,000, while also ordering both women to hand over their passports and remain in the state of Louisiana.

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Both Hutson and Brown are set to appear in court for a status hearing on Thursday.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hutson, Brown and the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General for comment.