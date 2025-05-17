7 fugitives remain on the run after NOLA prison break; inside job suspected

Seven of the 10 inmates who audaciously escaped from New Orleans jail on Friday have been captured, but the remaining seven prisoners are still on the loose, as authorities say they were helped by someone on the inside.

The seven escapees on the lam include suspects charged with murder, domestic abuse and burglary, and law enforcement says it has "strong" and "active" leads on them as community tips flow in.

Authorities said that some fugitives may have left the city or Louisiana, and the public have been urged to stay alert, not be alarmed and report any tips. The FBI in a statement said it has "surged resources" and is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the inmates.

Around 200 officers are involved in the search, with state and federal agencies coordinating efforts. Anyone found to be aiding an escapee will be charged as an accomplice, according to authorities.

The seven fugitives still on the run are Jermaine Donald, 42; Antoine Massey, 33; Leo Tate, 31; Lenton Vanburen, 27; Derrick Groves, 27; Gary Price, 21; and Corey Boyd, 19.

Louisiana State Police released images of the captured fugitives being led into a helicopter on Friday night.

Kendall Myles, 20, was apprehended after a brief foot chase through the French Quarter soon after the escape. He had previously escaped twice from juvenile detention centers.

By Friday evening, two more fugitives had been captured. Officials found Robert Moody, 21, in New Orleans thanks to a Crimestoppers tip, according to Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. Dkenan Dennis was found near the Chef Menteur Highway, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced on the social platform X.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Friday it's unlikely the inmates could have escaped without some kind of help.

Attorney General Liz Murrill said that "clearly dropped the ball and there’s no excuse for this."

She is calling for a full investigation of the incident.

Three employees have been placed on suspension pending the ongoing investigation.

Video cameras captured 10 inmates breaking out of a cell and running from Orleans Parish Justice Center, the main jail facility in New Orleans, before the group scaled a fence, using blankets to protect themselves from barbed wire, and ran across an interstate to a nearby neighborhood where they changed clothes.

A female civilian employee monitoring the pod "stepped away" to get food and missed the getaway, according to authorities.

Officials said the video feed was not being actively monitored at the time, but it was reviewed after the inmates were discovered missing hours later.

Three jail employees have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, authorities said.

The gaping hole used by the escapees, which appeared to have been hidden behind a toilet, was in a first-floor jail cell.

Inmates wrote "To Easy LOL" and "WE INNOCENT," among other things, near the large rectangular hole.

It is unclear whether the opening was created by the inmates or if it was already present. Chief of Corrections Jeworski "Jay" Mallett said the hole could not have been created from the inside.

"We know that this could not be removed from the inside, so we are investigating that to see exactly who entered these areas, what kind of work was done, if there was work being done and if this is an inside job," Mallett said.

Among the security issues identified by officials were faulty cell doors and low staffing.

The jail is only at 60% staffing, and at the time of the escape, four supervisors and 36 staff members were monitoring 1,400 inmates, authorities said.

The escapees were not discovered missing until a routine headcount at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The three captured inmates and their charges are:

Dkenan Dennis, 24, charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of stolen things, extortion, theft of a firearm by misappropriation, possession of firearm during a crime of violence, illegal transmission of monetary funds and simple battery.

Robert L. Moody, 21, charged with aggravated second degree battery, illegal carrying of a weapon, obstruction of justice, two counts of illegal possession of stolen things and other drug charges.

Kendell Myles, 20, charged with intentional concealment of a weapon, possession of contraband in prison, attempted second-degree murder, simple criminal damage to property, discharging a firearm during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy to armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated flight from an officer with life endangered.

The fugitives on the run are:

Gary C. Price, 21, charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment with a weapon, domestic abuse, simple assault, aggravated criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.

Corey E. Boyd, 19, charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, illegal carrying of weapons involving a crime, and obstruction of justice.

Lenton J. Vanburen Jr., 26, charged with illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice and introducing contraband in prison.

Jermaine Donald, 42, charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

Antoine Massey, 32, charged with domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation.

Derrick Groves, 27, charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Leo O. Tate Sr., 31, charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft and multiple drug charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.