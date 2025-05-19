Louisiana governor pledges to find escaped inmates, hold abettors accountable: We're going to hunt them down

The Louisiana governor is starkly warning those aiding and abetting the state’s escaped inmates that they will be facing jail time for their actions.

A manhunt has been underway since early Friday morning when surveillance footage shows ten inmates breaking out of their cells in New Orleans and making a run for freedom.

Authorities have captured three of the escapees and have warned the others on the run include suspects charged with murder, domestic abuse and burglary. The FBI is offering an award of up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the fugitives. The prison break is suspected to have happened due to an inside job. Now, the state’s leader says those helping the inmates will be held accountable.

7 FUGITIVES REMAIN ON THE RUN AFTER NOLA PRISON BREAK; INSIDE JOB SUSPECTED

"Not only those people who may have aided and abetted them to get out, but those who continue to aid and abet them, if we find them, if we find that you have aided and abetted these fugitives, you're going to jail as well," Landy warned on Monday.

The governor told "America Reports" that authorities have been getting tips about the fugitives all day long and have reason to believe most of them are still in the city of New Orleans. Tips have also been sent to other jurisdictions outside the state where the inmates may also reside.

"We've got men and women working around the clock," he said. "We're going to hunt these folks down. We're going to find them, and we're going bring them back to a jail that they can't break out of."

Landry also pointed to problems with the city’s " criminal justice system as a whole."

"Several years ago, George Soros came over to New Orleans like Santa Claus and unpacked the district attorney, six judges, and a sheriff and this is what ... a progressive criminal justice system looks like .... This is what happens when those people promise that to keep criminals out of jail, sadly, you get 10 of the most dangerous inmates that are in jail in Louisiana, they get to escape."

