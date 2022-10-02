Los Angeles Unified School District hackers release data after ransom demand denied

Hackers behind a ransomware attacker on the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) in early September have released confidential data online after the district refused to give in to the hackers’ demands.

The district said on Sunday the "criminal organization" had released the illegally obtained data. The hackers had given the district until Monday to meet their demands but released the data early after LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho refused to pay the ransom, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"What I can tell you is that the demand – any demand – would be absurd," Carvalho told The Times. "But this level of demand was, quite frankly, insulting. And we’re not about to enter into negotiations with that type of entity."

The district on Friday reiterated its pledge that dollars "must be used to fund students and education" and not "capitulating to a nefarious and illicit crime syndicate."

LAUSD detected the ransomware attack in early September, describing it as a "significant disruption to our system’s infrastructure."

The full extent of the release remains unclear. The district said Friday it is working with local and federal law enforcement.

LAUSD said it will have a hotline available starting Monday to assist those from its school communities who have questions or need additional support.

