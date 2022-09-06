Los Angeles Unified School District targeted by 'ransomware attack'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Unified School District says the FBI and Homeland Security are among the agencies offering assistance following a "ransomware attack" it suffered over the weekend that is "likely criminal in nature."

Despite what the district is describing as a "significant disruption to our system’s infrastructure," schools will be open as scheduled Tuesday.

"Los Angeles Unified detected unusual activity in its Information Technology systems over the weekend, which after initial review, can be confirmed as an external cyberattack on our Information Technology assets," the district said in a statement. "Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies."

STATE DEPARTMENT OFFERS $10 MILLION REWARD FOR INFORMATION ON RUSSIAN-LINKED RANSOMWARE GANG

"While we do not expect major technical issues that will prevent Los Angeles Unified from providing instruction and transportation, food or Beyond the Bell services, business operations may be delayed or modified," it continued. "Based on a preliminary analysis of critical business systems, employee healthcare and payroll are not impacted, nor has the cyber incident impacted safety and emergency mechanisms in place at schools."

The district says it is also "benefiting from an immediate and comprehensive response from the federal government.

PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN FALLS VICTIM TO BANK APP SCAM, LOSES $2,000

"After the District contacted officials over the holiday weekend, the White House brought together the Department of Education, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to provide rapid, incident response support to Los Angeles Unified, building on the immediate support by local law enforcement agencies," it said in its statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At the District’s request, agencies marshaled significant resources to assess, protect and advise Los Angeles Unified's response, as well as future planned mitigation protocols," the district added.

It is not immediately clear who is behind the cyberattack, but "federal investigative and technical experts are working on-site, collaboratively, with the Information Technology Division," LAUSD says.