Los Angeles Taco Bell stabbing of 82-year-old man in wheelchair caught on video

The 82-year-old victim was eating when a suspect entered the Taco Bell restaurant and stabbed him in the neck and shoulder, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was stabbed in an unprovoked attack earlier this month while inside a Los Angeles restaurant, police said Thursday.

The attack occurred just before 7 p.m. Oct. 3 inside a Taco Bell in the Mar Vista area, Fox Los Angeles reported.

Security footage shows the suspect entering the restaurant and approaching the man from behind. 

The suspect then stabbed the man in the neck and shoulder and fled, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for severe injuries, police said.

TEEN BOY, 13, ARRESTED IN BEATING DEATH OF LOS ANGELES LIQUOR STORE CLERK DURING ALLEGED ROBBERY

He is listed in critical condition and is recovering, the LAPD said.

The suspect is described as a bald man between 20 and 30 years of age. He is between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Authorities said he has a large tattoo on the back of his head and a small tattoo next to his left eye. 

Fox News has reached out to Taco Bell

