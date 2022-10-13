Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Teen boy, 13, arrested in beating death of Los Angeles liquor store clerk during alleged robbery

Steven Reyes, 68, was fatally struck with a scooter while trying to aide a co-worker fighting with four underage suspects, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the beating death of a Los Angeles liquor store clerk and authorities seeking three other suspects. 

Steven Reyes, 68, was killed on Oct. 6 following a robbery outside Tony’s Market in the Highland Park neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers were called to the scene where they were told four minors tried stealing various items from the store, including a case of beer. 

They got into a struggle with a store clerk who was trying to stop them, police said. Reyes, who also worked at the store, attempted to help his co-worker when he was hit in the head with a scooter, the LAPD said. 

SUSPECT IN LOS ANGELES SEXUAL ASSAULT OF TEEN GIRL ARRESTED AFTER KIDNAPPING CAUGHT ON VIDEO, POLICE SAY

  • Los Angeles liquor store memorial
    Image 1 of 2

    A memorial for Steven Reyes, 68, sits outside a Los Angeles liquor where he was fatally beaten during a robbery. One of the suspects, a 13-year-old boy, has been arrested, police said Thursday. (Fox Los Angeles)

  • Liquor store in Los Angeles
    Image 2 of 2

    Tony's Market liquor store in Los Angeles. (Fox Los Angeles)

He was taken to a hospital where he died. 

"To lose your life over a case of beer…it’s like, try to wrap your head around that," Kaycie Reyes told FOX Los Angeles of her father. "He was just trying to do the right thing, and he was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Family members told the news outlet that Reyes was a Filipino immigrant who worked at the store a couple of nights a week to help his mother.

He left behind four children and a grandchild. Fox News has reached out to the Reyes family. 

The LAPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the additional suspects – a male and two females. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.