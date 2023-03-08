Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles shooting leaves 3 police officers injured, suspect at large in Lincoln Heights

The shooting took place near the intersection of N. Mission Road and N. Broadway in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Violent crime surges in Los Angeles under DA George Gascon Video

Violent crime surges in Los Angeles under DA George Gascon

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the recent surge and how Gascon is backing the release of convicted criminals under Prop 57.

Authorities are continuing to search for a suspect after a shootout with police in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night left at least three police officers injured, according to multiple reports.

More than two dozen Los Angeles Metropolitan Police Department vehicles responded to an initial call around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Mission Road and N. Broadway, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Shots were reported about two hours later.

The suspect, who is wanted for a felony, is believed to have disappeared down an alleyway adjacent to an apartment complex before barricading inside the structure, according to KCAL News. 

SUSPECT ON THE RUN AFTER STABBING, KILLING 17-YEAR-OLD OUTSIDE CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT: POLICE

A heavy police presence is in Lincoln Heights, a neighbor where at least three police officers have been shot and a suspect is at-large.

A heavy police presence is in Lincoln Heights, a neighbor where at least three police officers have been shot and a suspect is at-large. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

A city-wide tactical alert has been issued as the situation is still ongoing.

The extent of the officers' injuries are not known at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least three LAPD officers have been shot in Lincoln Heights, after it was initially reported just one office had suffered gunshot injuries. 

At least three LAPD officers have been shot in Lincoln Heights, after it was initially reported just one office had suffered gunshot injuries.  (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Traffic in all directions in the immediate surrounding area has been blocked.

This story is developing and will be updated.