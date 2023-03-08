Los Angeles shooting leaves 3 police officers injured, suspect at large in Lincoln Heights

Authorities are continuing to search for a suspect after a shootout with police in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night left at least three police officers injured, according to multiple reports.

More than two dozen Los Angeles Metropolitan Police Department vehicles responded to an initial call around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Mission Road and N. Broadway, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Shots were reported about two hours later.

The suspect, who is wanted for a felony, is believed to have disappeared down an alleyway adjacent to an apartment complex before barricading inside the structure, according to KCAL News.

A city-wide tactical alert has been issued as the situation is still ongoing.

The extent of the officers' injuries are not known at this time.

Traffic in all directions in the immediate surrounding area has been blocked.

This story is developing and will be updated.