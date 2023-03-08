Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Suspect on the run after stabbing, killing 17-year-old outside California restaurant: police

Images show the attacker accused of another stabbing incident later in the day

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
LAPD asking for help finding stabbing suspect Video

LAPD asking for help finding stabbing suspect

LAPD homicide detectives obtained video which captured the suspect stabbing the victim. 

Police are looking for a man they say stabbed and killed a 17-year-old high school student outside a restaurant in Southern California.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the scene Friday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the teenager, identified by family as Xavier Chavarin, suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The LAPD released surveillance video that shows the attacker. He is seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black baseball cap. The suspect's vehicle is described as a black 1996-2001 Honda CR-V SUV.

"The suspect drove to the location, exited his vehicle and approached the victim standing on the sidewalk. The suspect produced a large knife and stabbed the victim multiple times," the LAPD said.  

    A still from surveillance video shows the stabbing suspect approaching the victim. (Los Angeles Police Department)

    The LAPD is asking for the public's help in information that would lead to this stabbing suspect's arrest.  (Los Angeles Police Department)

    A photo of the suspect in the second stabbing assault the same day, less than two miles away from first scene. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A GoFundMe organized by Chavarin's family found by FOX 11 states the teenager had walked from his high school to the restaurant to get picked up by his mother, stepfather and two little sisters before he was stabbed to death. 

Detectives believe the same man who killed Chavarin is responsible for another attack the same day just before 9 p.m. In that instance, less than two miles away from where Chavarin was found dead, the suspect approached the 33-year-old victim and stabbed him several times without saying anything. The suspect in that incident appears to be wearing the same clothing but was not wearing the baseball hat, and he was riding a skateboard during the assault.

A photo of stabbing victim Xavier Chavarin, 17, at a vigil.

A photo of stabbing victim Xavier Chavarin, 17, at a vigil. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Anyone with information about either attack is asked to call detectives at 213-996-4116, or 1-877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or going to lacrimestoppers.org. 