Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles police officers shoot man holding realistic-looking airsoft rifle

LAPD officers were responding to a domestic violence call when they shot and killed a man brandishing a realistic-looking airsoft rifle

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Los Angeles police officers on Saturday shot and killed a man who was seen brandishing what was later determined to be a realistic-looking airsoft rifle. 

Two officers responded to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street around 1:20 p.m. following a domestic violence call, police said. The area was about nine miles south of Downtown Los Angeles

An evidence photo, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, released by Los Angeles Police Department shows a rifle collected by LAPD Firearms Analysis Unit personnel in South Los Angeles.

An evidence photo, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, released by Los Angeles Police Department shows a rifle collected by LAPD Firearms Analysis Unit personnel in South Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

The man, later identified as 19-year-old Luis Herrera, came out of the residence carrying a type of rifle, according to police.

At least one officer opened fire, striking the man, who died at the scene, police said. Investigators later determined the man was holding a realistic-looking airsoft rifle without the usual safety orange barrel for fake guns. 

Officials didn't release details on the exact nature of the man's confrontation with police or say whether both officers opened fire.

No officers were hurt. The shooting is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

