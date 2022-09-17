Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Firefighter injured, 17 cats killed in massive blaze at California strip mall

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it took crews 73 minutes to extinguish the intense flames at the strip mall in the Palms area

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
A massive fire at a strip mall in the Los Angeles area killed 17 cats and injured a firefighter Saturday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of West Venice Boulevard around 5:44 a.m. Saturday after a person passing through the area called 911 to report the flames.

When the first 124 members of the LAFD arrived at the address, they saw smoke coming from the central section of a one-story strip mall containing about a dozen businesses.

In what was described as an intense, 73-minute firefight, crews forced entry into and searched many of the businesses in the building, including feline boarding facility CatPlaceLA.

Los Angeles firefighters stand on top of the Cat Place LA Hotel after a massive blaze killed 17 cats on Sept. 17, 2022.

Los Angeles firefighters stand on top of the Cat Place LA Hotel after a massive blaze killed 17 cats on Sept. 17, 2022. (Los Angeles Fire Department)

Firefighters brought 19 cats out of the charred business, but 17 of them were reportedly beyond medical help and died at the scene. The two remaining cats were transported to an emergency vet after crews were able to resuscitate them. 

The department said one firefighter suffered "sudden medical illness" while battling the blaze and was taken to the hospital in fair condition for further evaluation. 

There were no other injuries in the fire.

A Los Angeles firefighter is seen battling a fire in the Palms area of Los Angeles early September 17, 2022.

A Los Angeles firefighter is seen battling a fire in the Palms area of Los Angeles early September 17, 2022. (Los Angeles Fire Department)

Though most of the building was filled with thick smoke due to a shared attic area, the bulk of direct fire damage was limited to five businesses: a nail salon, smoke shop, martial arts studio, staffing agency and CatPlaceLA. 

An adjacent jewelry store and a restaurant also suffered collateral smoke, water and heat damage.

Los Angeles firefighters stand outside a burned up strip mall in the Palms area of LA.

Los Angeles firefighters stand outside a burned up strip mall in the Palms area of LA. (Los Angeles Fire Department)

LAFD said none of the involved businesses were equipped with operational fire sprinklers.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.