©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Los Angeles mother arrested after 3 children found dead in home: police

The children ranged in age from 8 to 12-years-old

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A Los Angeles mother has been arrested after her three children were found dead at their home on Mother's Day, police said.

Authorities detained the unidentified woman on a stretcher and carried her out of the home on Sunday morning as neighbors described her as being hysterical, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

"I couldn't see anybody, and I kept hearing, ‘My family is abusing me,’ and just kept hearing screaming, but I couldn't make out what she was saying," neighbor Priscilla Canales told the outlet. 

3 DEAD, 3 INJURED IN MOTHER'S DAY SHOOTING AT GEORGIA APARTMENT COMPLEX

A Los Angeles mother has been arrested after her three children were found dead at their home on May 8, 2022. (KTTV)

The bodies of the children, two boys and a girl, remained in the home until a coroner arrived, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The children ranged in age from 8 to 12-years-old. Paramedics determined the children had been dead for several hours before they arrived, Fox 11 reported.

LOS ANGELES: AT LEAST 1 POLICE OFFICER INJURED DURING CLASH WITH ABORTION RIGHTS PROTESTERS

A fourth child was unharmed and ran to a nearby neighbor's house, police said.

A Los Angeles mother has been arrested after her three children were found dead at their home on May 8, 2022. (KTTV)

The mother was immediately detained at the scene and taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation. She was arrested Sunday night, but she has not yet been charged, according to police.