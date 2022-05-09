Los Angeles mother arrested after 3 children found dead in home: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Los Angeles mother has been arrested after her three children were found dead at their home on Mother's Day, police said.

Authorities detained the unidentified woman on a stretcher and carried her out of the home on Sunday morning as neighbors described her as being hysterical, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

"I couldn't see anybody, and I kept hearing, ‘My family is abusing me,’ and just kept hearing screaming, but I couldn't make out what she was saying," neighbor Priscilla Canales told the outlet.

The bodies of the children, two boys and a girl, remained in the home until a coroner arrived, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The children ranged in age from 8 to 12-years-old. Paramedics determined the children had been dead for several hours before they arrived, Fox 11 reported.

A fourth child was unharmed and ran to a nearby neighbor's house, police said.

The mother was immediately detained at the scene and taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation. She was arrested Sunday night, but she has not yet been charged, according to police.