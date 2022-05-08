Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

3 dead, 3 injured in Mother's Day shooting at Georgia apartment complex

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A manhunt is underway in Georgia for the suspect or suspects responsible for killing three people and injuring three more in a shooting at an apartment complex on Mother's Day, officials said.

Police were dispatched to the Brannon Hill apartment complex, located just outside Atlanta, around 8 p.m. Sunday evening. DeKalb County deputies found five people inside with gunshot wounds. Three of those people were declared dead at the scene, Fox 5 of Atlanta reported.

GEORGIA SHOPPERS SENT SCRAMBLING AMID GUNFIRE IN ATLANTA-AREA TARGET

3 people were killed, and 3 others injured in a shooting at a Georgia apartment complex on Mother's Day, May 8, 2022.

3 people were killed, and 3 others injured in a shooting at a Georgia apartment complex on Mother's Day, May 8, 2022. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

The two surviving victims were transported to the hospital and another victim arrived at the hospital sometime later, police said.

Investigators blocked the entrance to the apartment complex as they attempted to piece together the series of events that resulted in the shooting.

GEORGIA WOMAN HAD HER 3 CHILDREN IN CAR WHEN SHOOTING 17-YEAR-OLD IN FACE DURING ROAD RAGE INCIDENT: POLICE

A Georgia state patrol vehicle.

A Georgia state patrol vehicle. (Georgia State Patrol)

Police are reportedly still conducting a search for those responsible and no suspects have been taken into custody, Fox 5 reported.

No description of potential suspects was provided and the identities of the victims were not released.