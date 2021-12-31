Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles man beaten outside home before being zip-tied with 3 others inside, police say

Incident reportedly unfolded Thursday night in Studio City neighborhood

Greg Norman
The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly is searching Friday for a group of suspects accused of beating up a man outside of a home in Studio City before entering the property and zip-tying him and three others. 

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when one of the victims went to take out the trash, investigators told Fox11 LA. He then was confronted and held at gunpoint by four males before being assaulted, they added. 

"We've lived here for 35 years and never had any kind of police activity like this," neighbor Michael Thatcher told the station. 

The incident happened on this street in Studio City, according to KABC.

After entering the home and zip-tying the four victims, the suspects ransacked the residence and fled through a back door, KABC reports. 

It is not immediately clear what was stolen, but police tell KABC that there is no evidence at this time to suggest the robbery was part of the follow-home trend that has been plaguing Los Angeles in recent months. 

The LAPD told Fox 11 that the suspects were four males.

The man who was attacked outside the home was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the station also reported. 

LAPD, citing witness accounts, described the suspects as four males who fled in a pair of Hyundai vehicles.  

