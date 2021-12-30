Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Delta passenger attacks Los Angeles airport officer after being denied boarding, authorities say

The incident occurred on a New York City-bound plane, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Delta Air Lines passenger who was upset at being denied entry onto a New York City-bound flight at Los Angeles International Airport assaulted a police officer Thursday and was subsequently arrested, authorities said. 

Delta personnel called airport police around 1:40 p.m. about the passenger who was denied boarding because of his alcohol intake, police Sgt. Rob Pedregon told Fox News. The aircraft was slated to depart for John F. Kennedy International Airport.

An intoxicated Delta Air Lines passenger allegedly attacked Los Angeles airport police officers after being barred from boarding a flight, authorities said Thursday.

"They felt he was too intoxicated to fly," he said. 

An airline spokesperson told Fox News the passenger became verbally abusive at the departure gate. 

When the officers arrived, they decided the unidentified man could be walked out of the terminal where he could get a ride. 

"When they got to the bottom of the escalator for arrivals, the officer handed the suspect his ID back and afterwards the suspect had a moment of rage and he assaulted the officer," Pedregon said. 

Los Angeles International Airport.

An officer was punched in the chest and the suspect was tackled and taken into custody, he said. 

"I'm not going to comply until you tell me why," the suspect said as he struggled with the officers, TMZ reported. "It's people like you.  You ruined my (expletive) night, dude." 

The celebrity gossip site said the man was hoping to fly to New York City.  

A Delta Air Lines Airbus takes off from Los Angeles International Airport. 

He was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer and public intoxication and booked into jail.

The flight departed without any further incidents, Delta said. 

Thursday’s incident came amid a spike in confrontations involving unruly airline passengers. As of Dec. 21, the Federal Aviation Administration said there were 5,779 reports of unruly passengers, most for mask-related incidents.

Just over 1,000 investigations have been initiated, the agency said. 

