Los Angeles homeless woman attacks infant, family says

The woman also allegedly threw coffee at the child

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A homeless woman in California tried to take an infant away from her grandmother on Wednesday and threw coffee at the child, the family told KTLA 5.

The child's mother, Katy Gross told the news outlet the woman approached her grandmother from behind and demanded to take the infant, who is 9-months-old.

"The woman came up behind her and said, ‘You! Give me that baby, give me that baby,'" Gross said.

A Los Angeles Police Officer Badge.

A Los Angeles Police Officer Badge. (iStock)

She said the incident was her "worst nightmare."

The grandmother and infant were on the Venice Boardwalk and were going to a nearby playground at around 9:30 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Gross said that the woman took her grandmother's coffee and threw it at the child's face.

Homeless encampments line the boardwalk on Venice Beach in Los Angeles. Residents and business owners have said the encampments have led to an uptick in crime and other quality of life issues. (Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)

Homeless encampments line the boardwalk on Venice Beach in Los Angeles. Residents and business owners have said the encampments have led to an uptick in crime and other quality of life issues. (Reuters/Lucy Nicholson) (Reuters)

According to Gross, the grandmother ran to a nearby parking lot where others assisted her and called police.

"They need to be taken away to a hospital until they're ready to be reintegrated into society," Gross said about the homeless issue.

People play basketball as a homeless man sleeps near the court in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. 

People play basketball as a homeless man sleeps near the court in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

According to the news outlet, Gross wants the woman to get the proper help and also wants to see a safer community.

Gross also said that the Los Angeles Police Department arrested the woman who attacked her mother and child, and says that she'll be charged with assault.

The LAPD did not comment to Fox News.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

