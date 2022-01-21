Brianna Kupfer's alleged killer charged with murder in LA court

Brianna Kupfer 's alleged killer, Shawn Laval Smith , was charged Friday in the stabbing death of the 24-year-old UCLA graduate student as she was working at an upscale furniture store in Los Angeles.

Smith, 31, faces a murder charge and a special allegation of use of dangerous or deadly use of a weapon, prosecutors said.

Authorities said that Smith strolled into Croft House, a luxury furniture store on North La Brea Avenue, on Jan. 13 and randomly attacked the design consultant in the early afternoon.

Before the stabbing, Kupfer sent an ominous text to a friend saying there was a man in the store making her uncomfortable, but the friend didn't immediately see the message, police said.

Moments later, Smith plunged a knife in Kupfer. A customer entered the store about 20 minutes later and found her dead, lying on the ground covered in blood, according to police.

About 30 minutes after fleeing the store, Smith was captured on surveillance video at 7-Eleven calmly buying a vape pen.

After a week-long manhunt, a pedestrian recognized Smith and called 911.

The career criminal was out on a $50,000 bond in South Carolina for shooting a flare gun into the rear window of a stranger's car in 2019 while a toddler was seated in the backseat during a road rage incident.

He was busted again Jan. 21, 2020, for biting a cop's hand in Daly City, California, after vandalizing car. Smith pleaded guilty and served 133 days in jail before his release on probation in June. A warrant for his arrest was issued six months later for failure to comply with the conditions of his probation.

Smith has a lengthy rap sheet, including at least 11 arrests in Charleston stretching back to 2010, court records show.

The senseless murder has shaken a city already reeling from a spike in violent crimes. A large vigil was held for Kupfer Thursday night outside the store where she was killed.

The slain woman's father, Todd Kupfer, said she had dreamed of launching her own clothing line. The day she was murdered she was supposed to fly to New York for the weekend to celebrate her best friend's birthday.

"She was a kind soul and was always trying to make herself better and everything around her better," Kupfer told Fox News Digital in an interview Tuesday. "She cared about people."