Los Angeles homeless man accused of stabbing woman in unprovoked attack caught on video

A Los Angeles woman was stabbed in the head by a homeless man with a pair of garden shears in an unprovoked North Hollywood attack earlier this month, according to police.

Shocking surveillance video taken across the street from the broad daylight Oct. 10 attack shows two figures walking on the far sidewalk toward each other.

As a cement truck passes by, the man, identified by police as Jonathan Cole, 30, appears to lash out and strike the woman, who staggers away as the truck rumbles on. They move their separate ways, and she appears unsteady as she makes her way toward a nearby business.

"The victim, with the scissors embedded into her head, fled to a local restaurant, where she asked for help and then collapsed on the floor," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hatteras Street and Lankershim Boulevard – an area police say has a high volume of pedestrian traffic.

Nearby, the suspect allegedly asked another couple for a light and "threw a full jar of pickles" at a woman who told him, "No."

The man with her and security guards at a nearby supermarket detained him until LAPD officers arrived on the scene, according to authorities.

Cole is being held on $3 million bail on an attempted murder charge and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact North Hollywood detectives at 818-754-8451 or the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s name.

The Los Angeles-based KTLA identified her as Kyli Watts, a former tech recruiter who was recently laid off amid the struggling economy and lost her health insurance. She had reportedly moved to Los Angeles just two weeks before the attack.

According to an online fundraiser, she "underwent a craniotomy" to remove the clippers and bone fragments from her head and was expected Monday to spend another two weeks in the hospital.

Cole is due back in court on Oct. 25.

He is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, records show.