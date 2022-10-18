Suspect in Missouri dog-collar kidnapping feared to have more victims amid court delay

In early September, a young woman allegedly met Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr. on Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nearly a month of torture and sex abuse followed, court documents allege, until police said she escaped his Excelsior Springs home wearing nothing but "latex lingerie" and a padlocked metal dog collar."

Haslett, 39, appeared in court Tuesday but failed to post bond – instead moving to reschedule his bond reduction hearing for Nov. 8.

He is accused of keeping the woman in a basement dungeon for weeks and is being held on $500,000 bond on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

SUSPECTED MISSOURI DOG-COLLAR KIDNAPPING RAPIST MAY HAVE MORE VICTIMS

Police arrested him on Oct. 8 after the victim ran to a neighbor’s house, begging for help as he was allegedly dropping his child off at school.

According to court documents, Haslett "picked her up on Prospect in Kansas City" early last month, roughly 30 miles away from his home. He allegedly kept her handcuffed and shackled by the ankles.

She told investigators he repeatedly raped her and whipped her throughout the ordeal, according to the affidavit.

MISSOURI WOMAN IN DOG COLLAR ESCAPES CAPTIVITY, HAD BEEN REPEATEDLY RAPED BY KIDNAPPER

Police said they were still investigating whether there are any other potential victims.

"We are actively investigating this as a kidnapping and rape case and as we do, we will look for evidence of any and all additional crimes," Excelsior Springs Police Chief Gregory Dull told Fox News Digital last week.

He said investigators had seized "numerous" evidentiary items from Haslett’s house and were going through them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, investigators have cautioned against rumors of a possible serial killer and said last week they did not have evidence of any "deceased victims."

Contrastly, the Kansas City Star reported that the victim's statements to investigators raised suspicions that there may be additional women hurt or in danger.

The newspaper also reported that since Haslett's arrest, police have carried large bags of evidence from the ranch-style home. They also used a cadaver dog — which can track missing or dead bodies — to examine the yard and Haslett's truck.

If Haslett posts bond, he would be banned from contacting the victim and possessing any weapons. He would also have to wear a GPS monitor.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.