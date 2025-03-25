Expand / Collapse search
True Crime

Los Angeles district attorney wants to bring back death penalty

California has a statewide moratorium on executions, but capital punishment remains on the books

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
New LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says meeting with Menendez brother's family was 'productive' Video

New LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says meeting with Menendez brother's family was 'productive'

New Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman held a press conference on Friday, Jan. 3 local time to provide information on his meeting with family members of Erik and Lyle Menendez. (Credit: KTTV)

Los Angeles’ new tough-on-crime District Attorney Nathan Hochman said his office will "immediately" begin seeking the death penalty — but only "in the rarest of cases" after thorough review.

There is a statewide moratorium on capital punishment in California, but it remains on the books, and prosecutors can still seek to put convicts on death row.

"I remain unwaveringly committed to the comprehensive and thorough evaluation of every special circumstance murder case prosecuted in Los Angeles County, in consultation with the murder victim’s survivors and with full input on the mitigating and aggravating factors of each case, to ensure that the punishment sought by the Office is just, fair, fitting, and appropriate," Hochman said in a statement Tuesday.

TRUMP EXPECTED TO END BIDEN-ERA DEATH PENALTY PAUSE, EXPAND TO MORE FEDERAL INMATES

LA District Attorney candidates forum at Pacific Palms Resort.

Nathan Hochman at the Los Angeles District Attorney candidates forum at Pacific Palms Resort.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

His office will only seek the death penalty under "the most egregious sets of circumstances," he said. As part of the new policy, defense lawyers will also be given more opportunities to prevent mitigating evidence.

In September 2023, Hochman's predecessor George Gascon, an opponent of the death penalty, doubled down after the ambush murder of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30.

TRUMP EXECUTION RESTART TO PUT BOSTON MARATHON BOMBER, CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTER, MORE KILLERS IN HOT SEAT

LA Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer seen smiling in a picture (L) and George Gascon seen speaking to reporters in a black suit and purple tie

Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer and District Attorney George Gascon. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Although the murder of a law enforcement officer can be eligible for capital punishment under California law, Gascon had banned line prosecutors from seeking special circumstance allegations, including for gun enhancements and targeting on-duty officers.

Then he shocked the slain deputy's family by publicly announcing he would not seek the death penalty for suspect Kevin Eduardo Cataneo Salazar, 29, because it "doesn't serve as a deterrent," according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Arrest in shooting of LA sheriff's deputy

Kevin Salazar is seen being taken into custody outside of a home in Palmdale, California on suspicion of killing a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy.  (KEYNEWS.TV)

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, which tracks executions around the U.S., COVID-19 killed more death row inmates than the state has executed over the past three decades.

California, which hasn't executed a condemned inmate since 2006, has the largest death row population in the country, according to the nonprofit.