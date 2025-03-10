Menendez brothers: Los Angeles DA Nathan Hochman to give update on case

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman is delivering an update on the Menendez brothers case as two convicted killers, Erik and Lyle, hope to have their sentences of life imprisonment reduced.

They had previously exhausted all appeals and had no hope of freedom, until a new California law made resentencing hearings possible. Any reduction could make them immediately eligible for parole.

The brothers' resentencing hearing has been postponed following November's Los Angeles district attorney election, and was rescheduled to March 20 and 21.

MENENDEZ BROTHERS DISCUSS ‘BULLYING AND TRAUMA’ IN PRISON IN RARE PUBLIC REMARKS, NEW PODCAST INTERVIEW

The brothers killed their parents, Mary "Kitty" Menendez and Jose Menendez, with shotguns from behind in their Beverly Hills living room in 1989.

They claimed self-defense, arguing that they were afraid their father was going to kill them after they threatened to expose him as a child sex abuser.

Since then, roughly two dozen relatives have come out in support of their freedom, including Kitty's sister Joan Andersen VanderMolen, 92.

Her brother, Milton Andersen, was the sole family member who spoke out publicly in opposition to their release. He died on March 3 at the age of 90, according to his attorney – just weeks before his nephews were expected to appear in front of a California judge.

"Milton Andersen was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather," attorney RJ Dreiling told Fox News Digital. "He served his country with honor as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. Kitty Menendez wasn’t just his sister—he helped raise her after their father left when they were young. He loved her deeply and missed her every single day."

Andersen had vehemently opposed a sentence reduction for his nephews and previously told Fox News Digital he does not believe their claims of sex abuse against their father.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

"It’s Milton Andersen’s continued belief that the claims of molestation were made up, and they were false, and he believes that the correct verdict was issued by the jury and the correct sentence was also committed," his previous attorney, Kathleen Cady, told Fox News Digital at the time. She later recused herself from his case in order to take a new role within the DA's office.

VanderMolen and other relatives in the pro-clemency faction met with former Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon to push for their freedom, but he never met with Andersen.

WATCH ON FOX NATION: MENENDEZ BROTHERS: VICTIMS OR VILLAINS?

Gascon initiated the push for sentence reductions but lost re-election to Nathan Hochman in November. Hochman then met with both sides of the family.

LETTER AT CENTER OF MENENDEZ BROTHER'S BID FOR FREEDOM CALLED INTO QUESTION

"Milton was profoundly grateful that District Attorney Nathan Hochman took the time to personally meet with him," Dreiling said. "He found comfort in knowing that Hochman was not only well-versed in the facts and the law but also approached their conversation with genuine compassion and concern. DA Hochman’s willingness to listen meant a great deal to Milton in his final days."

Andersen spent 26 years in the Army and Army Reserve, serving with the 82nd Airborne and U.S. Army Special Forces and retiring as a 1st sergeant, according to an online obituary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Rose Andersen, three children, 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.