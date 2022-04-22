Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles County once again requiring masks on all public transit

LA Health officials cited the CDC's claim that mask-wearing on public transit is essential to stopping the spread of COVID-19

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
close
DOJ deciding appeal of mask mandate ruling Video

DOJ deciding appeal of mask mandate ruling

Former Department of Justice prosecutor Jim Trusty explains how the DOJ will consider the appeal of the mask mandate ruling on ‘Your World.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles County is once again requiring travelers to mask up when aboard public transit or in indoor transportation hubs such as airports.

LA County public health officials issued a new COVID-19 health order effective Friday that will make masks mandatory on all public transit, including buses, trains, taxis and ride-share services.

COVID MASK MANDATE: UBER, AMTRAK, AIRLINES DROPPING REQUIREMENTS FOR CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES

Los Angeles, California: March 12, 2020-  Passengers at LAX Airport waiting in line for check-in.

Los Angeles, California: March 12, 2020-  Passengers at LAX Airport waiting in line for check-in. (iStock)

Health officials cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's claim that mask-wearing on public transit is essential to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The return of the transportation mask mandate comes after the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Tuesday that masks were strongly recommended on bus and rail lines, but not required. 

Coronavirus prevention face mask protection N95 masks and medical surgical masks at home .

Coronavirus prevention face mask protection N95 masks and medical surgical masks at home . (iStock)

The California Department of Health also issued updated guidance that strongly urges residents across the state to wear masks on public transit, but does away with requirements.

CDC ASKS JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO PROCEED WITH MASK MANDATE APPEAL

Atlanta, Georgia, USA - August 28, 2011: Close up of entrance sign for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sign located near the 1700 block of Clifton Road in Atlanta, Georgia, on the Emory University campus. Vertical composition. (iStock)

Atlanta, Georgia, USA - August 28, 2011: Close up of entrance sign for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sign located near the 1700 block of Clifton Road in Atlanta, Georgia, on the Emory University campus. Vertical composition. (iStock) (iStock)

The developments come days after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate on planes and other forms of public transportation. The U.S. Department of Justice is working to appeal the judge's order following a request from the CDC. The agency claimed the appeal is necessary to protect its "public health authority."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CDC also said that it continues to recommend that people wear masks in "all indoor public transportation settings."

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.

Your Money