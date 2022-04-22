Los Angeles County once again requiring masks on all public transit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles County is once again requiring travelers to mask up when aboard public transit or in indoor transportation hubs such as airports.

LA County public health officials issued a new COVID-19 health order effective Friday that will make masks mandatory on all public transit, including buses, trains, taxis and ride-share services.

COVID MASK MANDATE: UBER, AMTRAK, AIRLINES DROPPING REQUIREMENTS FOR CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES

Health officials cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's claim that mask-wearing on public transit is essential to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The return of the transportation mask mandate comes after the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Tuesday that masks were strongly recommended on bus and rail lines, but not required.

The California Department of Health also issued updated guidance that strongly urges residents across the state to wear masks on public transit, but does away with requirements.

CDC ASKS JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO PROCEED WITH MASK MANDATE APPEAL

The developments come days after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate on planes and other forms of public transportation. The U.S. Department of Justice is working to appeal the judge's order following a request from the CDC. The agency claimed the appeal is necessary to protect its "public health authority."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CDC also said that it continues to recommend that people wear masks in "all indoor public transportation settings."