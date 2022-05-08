Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Los Angeles County health officials ask residents get COVID tests before celebrating Mother’s Day

Hospitalizations have dropped slightly from the week before

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Los Angeles County health officials have warned residents to exercise caution on Mother’s Day with COVID-19 cases once again rising. 

"Given that the virus is spreading at a high rate, public health asks all those gathering to celebrate and honor their moms and grandmoms this weekend to keep each other safe by testing before gathering, staying outside as much as possible, and wearing masks when indoors," the LA County Public Health Department said in a message. 

The message came amid an uptick in cases in Los Angeles County. Statistics released Friday showed that the county was reporting more than 3,000 new cases, six deaths, and more than 230 hospitalizations – which was a slight drop from the week before. 

According to state data released Sunday, COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by 10 people to 248, with the number of patients in intensive care, 33, unchanged from the day before. 

NY GOV. HOCHUL TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: ‘I'M ASYMPTOMATIC'

Cases remain significantly less than their peak back in mid-January, when LA County was experiencing more than 40,000 new COVID cases per week amid the winter’s omicron variant surge.  

Downtown Los Angeles skyline in the background shown from the Broadway and Bishops Rd. where residents are opposed to the proposed Doger Stadium gondola that will run past their homes along Bishops Rd. in the Solono Canyon neighborhood on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Downtown Los Angeles skyline in the background shown from the Broadway and Bishops Rd. where residents are opposed to the proposed Doger Stadium gondola that will run past their homes along Bishops Rd. in the Solono Canyon neighborhood on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"As L.A. County continues in this different phase of the pandemic, Public Health's goal has not changed, and we will work with partners to reduce serious illness and deaths from COVID-19," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. 

"It is simply not appropriate to tolerate disproportionality that results in higher rates of illness, death and long-term disability among some residents and workers when there are collective prevention strategies that can mitigate spread and serious illness."

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  