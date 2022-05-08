Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

NY Gov. Hochul tests positive for COVID-19: ‘I’m asymptomatic’

'Get vaccinated and boosted,' the governor urged

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is "asymptomatic."

"Today I tested positive for COVID-19," the Democratic governor tweeted. "Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. 

BLINKEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID, LATEST BIDEN CABINET OFFICIAL TO CONTRACT VIRUS

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference at the Brooklyn Army Terminal Annex in the Brooklyn borough of New York Jan. 20, 2022.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference at the Brooklyn Army Terminal Annex in the Brooklyn borough of New York Jan. 20, 2022. (Paul Frangipane/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week," she wrote. "A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well."

Hochul appeared at an event Friday in New York City alongside New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of March, NBC News reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also recently tested positive for the virus amid an uptick in cases in the state.

