Los Angeles area mailman uses belt to save man injured in chainsaw accident: 'Everyday hero'

Los Angeles sheriff officials are hailing a mailman as an “everyday hero” after he saved the life of a bleeding man who sliced up his arm with a chainsaw.

Postal carrier Fernando Garcia was working his route in Norwalk on Friday when he heard cries for help and saw the man on the ground covered in blood.

A quick-thinking Garcia took off his leather belt and fashioned a tourniquet with it to stop the injured man from bleeding to death, CBS 2 Los Angeles reports.

“Looped it through the hole, put it around his arm, tighten it as best as I could, and just wrapped it up,” he told the station. “And held it there as best as I could.”

Garcia said he got the idea to use his belt from watching movies, according to the station.

“EVERY DAY HERO-A male accidently cut himself w/a chainsaw,” LA county sheriff officials tweeted. “Luckily Mail Carrier Mr. Garcia heard the family's screams & sprung into action using his belt as a tourniquet 2 stop the bleeding on the man's arm.”

They said the injured man was expected to recover thanks to Garcia.

“When I first heard that story, I said, ‘Hey that’s a great tweet,'” Lt. Pauline Panis told the station. “I think we should let everybody know that anyone can make a difference, from kids to adults, and it’s a good story. And it’s a heartwarming story.”