Lori Vallow trial adjourned early after death in prosecutor's family: report

Lori Vallow's murder trial adjourned early Wednesday afternoon after the prosecution announced that there had been a death in one of its lead attorney's families, according to local reports.

Vallow is on trial for the 2019 murders of her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow, and her husband Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

"There has been a death in the family of one of the prosecutor’s lead attorneys. The court and defense have been gracious in allowing the prosecution to adjust to this personal situation," the prosecution team said in a statement, according to FOX 10 reporter Justin Lum.

Earlier Wednesday, the prosecution had asked to adjourn early and skip proceedings to Monday, which the defense did not dispute, Lum reported.

Wednesday's proceedings included testimony from three law enforcement witnesses who described the discovery of Tylee and J.J.'s bodies on Chad Daybell's Idaho property in June 2020 after they disappeared from Lori's Idaho home in September 2019.

Prosecutors also presented a 2020 phone call Daybell made to Vallow while investigators searched his property June 9 of that year, according to Lum.

In the call, Daybell tells Vallow, "They’re searching the property."

"The house," Vallow says. "Are they seizing stuff again?"

"They’re searching … [inaudible] the kids," Daybell says, to which Vallow responds, "OK."

Vallow added, "What do you want me to do? Pray?" And Daybell responded, "Yeah, pray."

They told each other "I love you" before the call ends, Lum reported.

Investigators eventually found J.J.'s body rolled up in a plastic bag and buried on Daybell's Rexburg property beneath rocks and wood paneling. They found Tylee's burned remains buried in what Daybell described as a pet cemetery in his yard.

The couple known for extreme religious, apocalyptic beliefs were arrested that year. They are each charged with murder and grand theft after they allegedly tried to steal Tylee and J.J.'s Social Security benefits after their deaths.