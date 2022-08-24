Lori Vallow documentary: Son speaks out about alleged murders in new Netflix series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lori Vallow's son is speaking out about his mother's connection to her children's 2019 murders in an upcoming Netflix documentary series.

Lori Vallow, 49, and her most recent husband, Chad Daybell, 54, are accused of killing two of Vallow's children and collecting social security benefits in their names after their deaths.

"Are you sorry for me, or are you sorry for my siblings?" Colby, Vallow's surviving son, can be heard saying to his mother on a phone call in a trailer for the upcoming series titled "Sins of Our Mother." "I would've never thought you would've done something like this."

Vallow responds: "What is it that you think that I've done?"

In an undated video clip of Vallow wearing a crown and sash, possibly during her time as a Mrs. Texas pageant contestant, she reflects on the importance of being a "good mom" and a "good wife."

"Being all those things together is not easy, so I'm basically a ticking time bomb," she says in the clip.

The so-called "cult mom" and her husband were indicted in late May 2021 on multiple counts each of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder related to the deaths of Vallow's children, 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, and Daybell's ex-wife, 49-year-old Tammy Daybell, officials announced at the time.

The pair is at the center of a tangled case that involves a bizarre apocalyptic religious belief that prosecutors claim the couple designed to justify the murders.

The children were missing for several months — when police say the couple lied about the children’s whereabouts and then slipped away to Hawaii — before their bodies were found buried on Daybell's property in rural Idaho .

"My mom has spent her whole life protecting us kids," Colby says in the trailer.

Others who knew Vallow featured in the trailer say she changed after meeting Daybell, who authored more than a dozen books based on faith.

The series, directed by Skye Borgman of "Abducted in Plain Sight" and "Girl in the Picture," is set to be released on Sept. 14.