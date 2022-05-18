Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Most 'long COVID' patients were not initially hospitalized with the infection, study finds

About a third of long COVID patients didn't have any pre-existing conditions

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
55% of Americans are concerned about COVID: Poll Video

55% of Americans are concerned about COVID: Poll

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighs in on the looming healthcare crisis, COVID cases and overdose deaths on 'Fox News @ Night.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

About 76% of people who have been diagnosed with the post-coronavirus health condition known as "long COVID" were not sick enough to be hospitalized when they were initially infected, according to a study released Wednesday. 

More than two years into the pandemic, the lingering symptoms of COVID-19 that many patients experience have come under the microscope. 

The study released Wednesday, which was conducted by the non-profit FAIR Health and has not been peer-reviewed, analyzed more than 78,000 people who were diagnosed with long COVID between October 2021 and January 2022. 

LONG COVID SYMPTOMS MAY DEPEND ON THE VARIANT A PERSON CONTRACTED

About three-quarters, 75.8%, of long COVID patients were not previously hospitalized with the disease. 

Health care workers on hand as they administer COVID-19 tests in the parking lot at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, RI. 

Health care workers on hand as they administer COVID-19 tests in the parking lot at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, RI.  (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

While the elderly are most vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19, people between the ages of 36 and 50 were most susceptible to developing long COVID. 

Women made up about 60% of long COVID patients, even though females are less likely to die from COVID-19 than men. The study further found that 81.6% of all females with long COVID had not been hospitalized, but just 67.5% of all males with long COVID had not been hospitalized. 

LONG COVID-19 MAY BE CAUSED BY ABNORMALLY SUPRESSED IMMUNE SYSTEM: UCLA STUDY

The most common symptoms reported by coronavirus long-haulers were breathing problems, cough, and fatigue, but other less reported symptoms includes heart beat abnormalities and sleep disorders. 

About a third of people who had long COVID did not have any pre-existing conditions, and some of them didn't develop any symptoms at all when first infected, according to the study. 

A patient suffering from long COVID is examined by medical staff in the post-coronavirus disease clinic of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 21, 2022. 

A patient suffering from long COVID is examined by medical staff in the post-coronavirus disease clinic of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 21, 2022.  (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

Studies vary on what proportion of people who contract COVID-19 develop long-term symptoms. A UCLA study last month found that 30% of coronavirus infections lead to long COVID, while University of Michigan researchers found that about 43% of people develop lingering symptoms. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden directed Health Secretary Xavier Becerra last month to "coordinate a new effort across the federal government to develop and issue the first-ever interagency national research action plan on Long COVID."

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 