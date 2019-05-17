Crashed F-16's live ammunition safely detonated, officials say

Unexploded weaponry aboard an F-16 fighter jet that crashed into the roof of a commercial building in Riverside County, Calif., on Thursday was safely detonated near the crash site Friday, military officials said.

The jet was carrying a standard armament package, the vice commander of the Air Force Reserve's 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Base said at a news conference. The weaponry was removed from the jet, which remained at the crash site in the warehouse. The detonations were conducted by the base's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

AUTHORITIES SAY CRASHED FIGHTER JET HAD STANDARD WEAPONS

The pilot was able to eject before the jet crashed Thursday afternoon.

Ten people, including some first responders, received medical treatment at an emergency room and released, while three other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“It was an event that we all planned for, and we all work toward and hope that never happens,” Leah Patterson, associate clinical nursing officer at Riverside University Health System in Moreno Valley, told the Times. “Thank God for the outcome.”

The F-16 may have experienced “hydraulic failure” when it crashed, according to a report.