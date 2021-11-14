Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

'Lion lady' allegedly taunted lion at Bronx zoo for second time, wanted by police

Myah Autry, 32, is accused of trespassing in a fenced-in area near the lion exhibit Thursday

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A woman who was charged two years ago with trespassing near the lion exhibit and taunting the animals at the Bronx Zoo is wanted again for doing the same this past week, New York City police said.

Police asked for the public's help Friday night in locating Myah Autry, 32, who is accused of trespassing in a fenced-in area near the lion exhibit Thursday.

BRONX ZOO ‘LION QUEEN’ SAYS SHE'S A ‘BLACK ISRAELITE’ IN WILD ARRAIGNMENT HEARING

Cellphone video obtained shows a woman wearing a red dress and leopard print shawl standing across a moat from a lion and talking to it, holding roses and tossing money.

"This situation involves one individual who is determined to harass our lions with no regard for her safety or the safety of our staff and our guests, and no regard for the well-being of the lions," a zoo spokesperson said in a statement posted by FOX 5 New York. "The Bronx Zoo has a zero-tolerance policy in matters such as this and will aggressively seek prosecution against this individual and anyone who violates park safety rules."

Police said Autry fled the zoo and is being sought on a new trespassing charge. It's not clear if she has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

NEW YORK WOMAN IN BRONX ZOO LION ENCLOSURE STUNT THAT WENT VIRAL ARRESTED ON CRIMINAL TRESPASS CHARGE

In 2019, Autry was arrested more than a month after video of the outlandish stunt went viral.

The New York Post reported Autry appeared in a courtroom wearing an NYPD T-shirt after being arrested for criminal trespass in connection with the 2019 zoo incident.

The media outlet says she shouted "shalom" and exclaimed her devotion to Allah and Jehovah in a wild arraignment in Bronx criminal court.

Autry repeatedly interrupted the judge, shouting "All praises go to Jah and Jehovah!" when her case was called.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.