Linda Bean, outdoors store L.L. Bean heiress and GOP donor, dead at 82

Linda Bean, the heiress of the outdoor clothing and equipment brand L.L. Bean and a major Republican donor, has died at age 82.

Bean died March 23, according to Veronika Carlson, her business manager.

"Linda was known for her amazing work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit as well as her pride and dedication to her home state of Maine and L.L. Bean, the company her grandfather founded," Carlson said. "Our hearts go out to her family and friends."

Her cause of death was not revealed.

Bean, who was well-known for her entrepreneurial spirit, founded the Perfect Maine Lobster company in 2007.

Along with her lobster brand, she owned several general stores, inns and vacation rentals along Maine's rocky coast.

She also participated in efforts for Maine to receive an industry certificate for sustainable lobster catching in 2013. The certificate was later revoked in 2022.

Bean was also an ardent and outspoken Republican supporter.

She was a big donor to Republican causes and twice campaigned unsuccessfully for Congress, in 1988 and 1992.

In 2017, the company faced boycotts after Bean attended a Donald Trump rally.

"It’s bullying," Bean told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo at the time. "They want to control how we spend our money, what we buy, where we buy it. That’s wrong, it’s un-American."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, called Bean an "astute businesswoman" who was remembered for her love for the state.

"Linda Bean loved the State of Maine. Its coastal communities, islands, and art, particularly by the Wyeths, had a special place in her heart," Collins said Sunday. "Linda also was an astute businesswoman who promoted Maine lobster through her restaurants. Many a time while waiting for my plane in Portland, I had a cup of her famous lobster stew at her airport restaurant."

Maine Gov. Janet Mills shared that she found common ground with Bean because of their "mutual love" for Maine.

"While her politics did not align with mine, Linda and I found common ground in our mutual love of our home state, of the coast of Maine and our working waterfronts, of Maine inspired art and of the perfect Maine lobster roll," Mills, a Democrat, said. "I enjoyed her company and admired her business acumen. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend deep condolences to Linda’s family and loved ones and to the entire L.L. Bean community."

