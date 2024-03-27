Joe Lieberman, former Connecticut senator, 2000 vice presidential nominee, dead at 82

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Joseph Lieberman, a former senator from Connecticut who became the first Jewish American to be nominated on a major party’s ticket, died Wednesday at 82.

According to a statement from his family, Lieberman died on Wednesday afternoon following complications from a fall.

"Former United States Senator Joseph I. Lieberman died this afternoon, March 27, 2024, in New York City due to complications from a fall," his family said in a statement. "He was 82 years old. His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed."

"Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest," the family said.

Lieberman's funeral will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024, at Congregation Agudath Sholom in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut.

Lieberman was a longtime member of the U.S. Senate from 1989 to 2013.

Elected originally as a Democrat, he won reelection in 2006 as an independent after losing the Democratic Party primary.

In 2000, he was the Democratic vice presidential nominee — the first Jewish candidate on a major party presidential ticket.

In a statement, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-CT, shared his condolences to Liberman's family and called him a "one of one" for his political "singularity."

"Connecticut is shocked by Senator Lieberman’s sudden passing," Sen. Murphy said in a statement on X.

"In an era of political carbon copies, Joe Lieberman was a singularity. One of one. He fought and won for what he believed was right and for the state he adored," Murphy said. "My thoughts are with Hadassah and the entire family."