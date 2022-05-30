Deadly Nebraska crash: At least 1 dead, multiple injuries reported after cars slam into crowd

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Lincoln, Nebraska responded to a mass casualty incident Sunday evening where at least one person is dead and several people are believed to be injured after multiple vehicles crashed and rolled into a crowd of people.

Videos posted online show a large fire formed from the wreckage near the intersection of South 52nd Street and O Street, outside the Barnes & Noble's Bookstore, while people, several dizzied and stumbling, were fleeing the area. The contents of the videos have not been independently verified.

We are investigating a fatality accident near 52nd and O St. O St from 48th to 56th Streets is shut down in both directions and will be shut down for the next few hours. Please avoid the area. — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 30, 2022

Lincoln Fire & Rescue officials are reportedly on the scene clearing the fire and assisting victims.

Initial reports indicate more than ten people were injured after a car reportedly ran a red light, struck another vehicle and the two cars hit the crowd. An exact number of victims is not yet known.

Footage from the scene of the crash https://t.co/CRFbHBJKh0 pic.twitter.com/liXkMO1MMI — Elijah Herbel (@HerbelEssences) May 30, 2022

The incident appears to have taken place near the Americruise event, hosted by the Midwest Association of Car Enthusiasts (MACE).

"Every Memorial Day Weekend, hundreds of cars, bikes, and trucks flock to Lincoln, NE to cruise down O Street to show off their rides and do some hooning!" a description for the event read.

Several victims have been treated on the scene while others reportedly drove themselves to the hospital.

"We want to remind everyone the police won't be a stranger to this event so PLEASE cruise at your own risk and be cautious to those around you! There will be large crowds all along O street, and we don't need anyone in a wreck or worse in the hospital!" the description continued.

Lincoln Police are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.