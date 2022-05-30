Memorial Day weekend tragedy: 1 dead, 1 missing, 11 hospitalized after boat capsizes on Colorado lake

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Colorado said a boat capsized on Lake Pueblo Sunday night, leaving at least one person dead, one missing, and 11 victims hospitalized. A child was also airlifted from the scene.

Of the 13 total victims, five are adults, and eight are children, KRDO reported.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said they believe the boat overturned just before 8 p.m. due to high winds are search and rescue teams are continuing to operate at the scene.

While 11 victims were taken to the hospital, officials continue to search through water that is between 80-90 ft. deep for a missing adult male. They are utilizing sonar in an effort to find the missing person, according to the report.

UPDATE: @CPW_SE tell @KRDONC13 13 we’re on a boat that overturned around 7:30 pm. 1 adult dead, 1 adult missing, and a juvenile was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. The remaining 10 were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries are unclear. pic.twitter.com/vzbOmReuLG — Dan Beedie KRDO (@BeedieonTV) May 30, 2022

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has not yet unidentified the deceased victim, which is believed to be an adult female, officials said.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the North Shore Marina area and boaters on the water have been asked to steer away from the middle channel to avoid creating wake or unsteady waters for rescue teams.