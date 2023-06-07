Expand / Collapse search
Published

Lightning strike torches pickup truck in Texas during thunderstorm, wild photos show

No injuries reported after flames engulfed pickup truck in Klein, Texas

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A pickup truck in Texas exploded in flames after lightning struck the vehicle, authorities said.

The incident took place as a thunderstorm passed through the Houston area, leaving the truck – parked at Collins Park in Klein – destroyed, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.

Both the Klein Fire Department and Constable deputies responded to the scene to assist. The Constable's Office shared photos of the truck engulfed in flames on social media. 

The blaze is seen overtaking the pickup’s cab as its hood and driver-side door were flung open, flames appearing to be shooting outward and upward in all directions.

flames engulfing truck

Lightning appeared to strike a pickup truck at Collins Park in Klein, Texas, on Tuesday during a thunderstorm. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office )

Photos of the scene appear to show the fire spreading toward a grassy area next to the truck's parking space, but the blaze seemed to be contained to the immediate area. There was no report of any other vehicle suffering damage.

The Constable's Office said there were no reported injuries from the lightning strike, which they stated took place in the 6700 block of Cypresswood Drive.

first responders on scene of pickup truck fire

Deputies and firefighters responded to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office )

In April, video captured the moment lightning struck a truck during a severe thunderstorm in Greene County, Missouri. Despite a fiery blast, no injuries were reported in that incident either.

flames engulfing truck

It was unclear whether anyone was inside the pickup when the fire started. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office )

Over the past five years, the United States has averaged 17 deaths per year from lightning, though that rate has been steadily dropping since the turn of the century, according to FOX Weather. 

flames engulfing truck

The pickup truck's hood and driver-side door were flung open as flames engulfed the vehicle. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office )

Lightning strikes in the neighborhood of 25 million times a year in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.