Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota

Lenient sentence for teen involved in fatal Minneapolis carjacking prompts outrage

4 1/2-year sentence was recommended for Husayn Braveheart, who committed the offense in June 2019

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Minnesota man admitted in court on Thursday that he played a role in a fatal carjacking in Minneapolis, but relatives of the victim were angered by the plea agreement that will allow the man to soon walk free.

Husayn Braveheart pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in the first degree — inflicting great bodily harm. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said the plea agreement calls for a 4 1/2-year sentence. But with credit for time served while awaiting trial, Braveheart could be released soon.

MINNESOTA MAN ACQUITTED IN TRIPLE HOMICIDE CONVICTED IN SEPARATE FATAL SHOOTING

Braveheart was 15 in June 2019 when he and Jered Ohsman, then 17, drew semiautomatic pistols at Steven Markey, a 39-year-old paralegal from Plymouth, Minnesota. Ohsman told police he ordered Markey out of the vehicle and shot him after seeing him reach for something. Braveheart fired at the vehicle as Markey drove off before dying, according to court documents.

St Paul, Minneapolis, Rochester crime

A man accused of assisting a fatal Minneapolis carjacking in 2019 has pleaded guilty. (Fox News)

The teenagers were arrested after crashing a stolen SUV.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement that Braveheart "has made enormous strides and been responsive to treatment" while jailed on the charges.

But relatives of Markey who were at the hearing were upset.

"It’s not good enough, and it’s embarrassing," the victim's brother, Brian Markey, said, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Ohsman previously pleaded guilty to intentional murder and is serving a 22-year sentence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Braveheart, now 20, had previously reached a plea deal that called for probation as a sentence, but Hennepin County District Judge Michael Burns rejected the deal in October. Markey's family and supporters had urged the judge to reject that plea agreement.