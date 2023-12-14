Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Minnesota man acquitted in triple homicide convicted in separate fatal shooting

The MN man was previously charged in a separate shooting where 3 people died

Associated Press
Published
A Minnesota man acquitted of killing three people in a 2022 shooting could be heading to prison anyway after being found guilty of kidnapping and shooting a man in St. Paul.

Jurors on Tuesday convicted Antonio Wright after about four hours of deliberation, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. Wright, 42, of Minneapolis, faces sentencing Jan. 29.

The 37-year-old victim was found by police on the front porch of a home with four gunshot wounds on Sept. 2, 2022. Prosecutors said Wright shot the man out of fear that he was going to talk to police after hearing Wright discuss a 2017 killing.

A message left Thursday with Wright's lawyer wasn't immediately returned.

Antonio Wright

This undated booking photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Antonio Dupree Wright, of Minneapolis. Three months after Wright was acquitted in the killings of three people in St. Paul, Minnesota, a jury found him guilty of unrelated crimes. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)

Two days after the shooting on Sept. 2, 2022, five people were shot in St. Paul. Three of the victims died. Prosecutors charged Wright with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Wright, who had eight prior felony convictions, was arrested Sept. 7, 2022, in Chicago, and charged in connection with the shootings on Sept. 2 and Sept. 4, 2022.

Wright waived his right to a jury in the triple homicide case. At trial in September, his attorney, Joe Friedberg, argued in his written closing that Wright had a "proven" alibi: He was in Chicago at the time.

Ramsey County Judge Kelly Olmstead found Wright not guilty on all charges. "There’s insufficient evidence to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant is the person who committed these heinous crimes," Olmstead said.