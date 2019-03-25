Lawyer: Suspect in mob boss killing affected by hate speech

A lawyer for a man suspected of killing a reputed New York mob boss says hate speech and right-wing conspiracy websites are to blame for recent changes in the man's behavior.

However, Anthony Comello pleaded not guilty on Monday as he was arraigned under heavy security on murder and other charges in the March 13 killing of reputed Gambino boss Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali.

Authorities say the Staten Island slaying may have been related to a romantic dispute, not mob business.

At a court appearance last week, the 24-year-old had pro-Donald Trump slogans and an apparent conspiracy symbol on his hand.

Attorney Robert Gottlieb said Monday Comello's family attributes behavior changes to "hate spewed throughout the internet."

He's being held without bail. His next hearing is April 3.