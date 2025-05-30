Law enforcement reps 'disgusted' after illegal alien allegedly kills Air Force recruit: 'There will be others'

Advocates for police and border patrol lambasted what they said were open border policies that allowed an illegal alien suspected of killing an Air Force recruit into the country in the first place.

Joe Gamaldi, national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said he was disgusted to learn 18-year-old Ava Moore, a Texas native who was about to begin cadet training at the United States Air Force Academy, was allegedly killed by someone who shouldn't have been in the United States in the first place.

"How many cases do we have to see where people who should not have been in this country in the first place end up causing the death or murdering someone else, someone who is here legally in this country?" he asked. "How many families have to be ripped apart? How? How much trauma do we have to take from people who should not be here in the first place?"

Moore was a star basketball player at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in Colorado whose goal was to become a four-star general.

Gamaldi was incredulous at open border advocates watching Americans die at the hands of noncitizens who continue to fight President Donald Trump's closed border policies and deportation efforts.

He also warned that, given the number of illegal aliens who entered the country during the Biden administration, he expects more American deaths at the hands of unknown foreigners.

"I think they completely ignore the crime and chaos that a number of illegal immigrants bring to our communities," Gamaldi said. "And the most frustrating part, from law enforcement's perspective, and from the victim's perspective and their families', is that the crimes that are committed are avoidable. How many people have to die before the other side says enough?"

He also slammed "radical ideologue" judges he said are blocking Trump from carrying out the will of his voters.

"They're a disgrace to this country, a disgrace to the robes they wear, and they should resign in shame for what they are doing, politicizing this issue," he said. "They have no business sitting on the bench, and I'm certainly hoping that there will be every action taken to remove them from their positions because all they are at this point are radical ideologues. They're not judges, they're a joke."

Art Del Cueto is the vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, a union that represents 18,000 U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Like Gamaldi, he believes the damage from the previous administration's open border policies isn't over.

"Another senseless death," he said. "I think that, unfortunately, though, there will be others. We don’t know how many people are in the country illegally. And, yes, it could’ve been someone that’s legally in the U.S., but in this case it wasn’t. It was somebody that should not have been in the country to begin with. Unfortunately, there’s too many politicians that continue to put obstacles from allowing law enforcement to do their job."

Daikerlyn Alejandraa Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 22, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, a felony, for allegedly striking and killing Moore while riding a jet ski on Lake Grapevine in Texas last weekend.

Maikel Coello Perozo, 21, is accused of picking Gonzalez-Gonzalez up and fleeing. Authorities allege Perozo hit another vehicle while speeding off. He has been charged with a collision involving damage to a vehicle and hindering apprehension, both misdemeanors.

Police reportedly found packed suitcases in the home where Gonzalez-Gonzalez and Perozo were arrested.

They were identified as illegal aliens from Venezuela by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement Wednesday.

Trump's Department of Homeland Security also slammed Biden's border policies in a post on X.

"Ava Moore was a patriot serving her country when she was killed by an illegal alien in a hit-and-run over Memorial Day weekend. This senseless tragedy was 100 percent preventable," the post said.

"Daikerlyn Gonzalez and Maikel Perozo entered the U.S. illegally in 2023 and were released into our interior," the post added.

"The previous administration’s open border policies have cost too many Americans their lives. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to stand with victims of illegal alien crime and their families."

Moore's becomes yet another high-profile death allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien.

Jose Ibarra, also from Venezuela, was convicted last year of murdering Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, while she was jogging on the University of Georgia campus.

Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, who lived in the Houston area, was sexually assaulted and strangled to death last year, allegedly by two Venezuelan illegal aliens accused of being members of the Tren de Aragua gang. The suspects in that case are Franklin Jose Pena Ramos and Johan Jose Rangel Martinez.

Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old New Jersey mother of five, was killed by Salvadoran illegal alien Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez in 2023. A jury found Martinez-Hernandez guilty of Morin's murder in April.