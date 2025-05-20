Mom of girl allegedly killed by illegals says wildlife refuge renaming 'means the world' to family

EXCLUSIVE: Alexis Nungaray, the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, whose murder authorities say was at the hands of two illegal immigrants suspected to be Tren de Aragua gang members, told Fox News Digital that renaming a local wildlife refuge in her daughter’s honor would mean "the world" to her family.

Jocelyn Nungaray was sexually assaulted and strangled to death, allegedly by two Venezuelan illegals, Franklin Jose Pena Ramos and Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, who were let through the southern border during the Biden administration. Her body was found tied up in a bayou in Houston.

Since her daughter’s murder, Alexis Nungaray has become a vocal advocate for increased border security and a supporter of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Nungaray said the tragic manner of Jocelyn’s death "takes away [from] who she was as a person." However, she said that the renaming of a 39,000-acre wildlife refuge on the Texas Gulf Coast preserves Jocelyn’s memory for what she loved in life.

Trump issued an executive order on March 5 renaming the former Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge in southeast Houston to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, have since introduced bills to enshrine Trump’s executive order into law, making it more difficult for a future president to change the name of the refuge back. The Senate has already passed the bill, and Babin is working to pass it in the House.

Babin told Fox News Digital that his bill to codify Trump’s renaming of the refuge after Jocelyn is receiving bipartisan support and that he expects it will be passed by the House soon and be immediately signed by the president.

"This is a beautiful place. And if we name it after her, I think we will preserve her legacy," he said.

"The main thing we need to remember is that this can never be allowed to happen again," he added. "We get this thing in law, codified, no future president can ever undo this. And so, we will have a memory of what happens when you have bad policies that can create a system that will allow this to happen to innocent people like Jocelyn."

Nungaray said the effort to rename the refuge "touches every part of my heart and my family's heart."

"Everyone who knew Jocelyn knew she loved animals so much, knew she loved nature, wildlife," explained Nungaray. "She truly loved all animals and all creatures, and she wanted every animal to have a place to call home."

"Knowing that this national wildlife refuge is a place for a bunch of wild animals that travel through the country, and it is somewhere that they can call home, and it is somewhere that they can find a place of safety for them. I just know it would absolutely mean the world to her to know she has something in honor of her in that nature."

She said that seeing the signs going up around Houston bearing her daughter’s name is "bittersweet."

"I went out there to just go see what it was about, what it was like, and the amount of peace I felt just being there, it was just so pure and so peaceful," said Nungaray. "Immediately I thought Jocelyn would love this. She would love to be out here."

"She wasn't just a 12-year-old girl who was strangled and left in a bayou of water," Nungaray went on. "She was a very creative, talented, free-spirited 12-year-old girl."

Smiling, Nungaray added that Jocelyn "was very quirky" and "an old soul." She liked dressing in 1990s-style cargo jeans and Converse and loved listening to music from as far back as the 1940s and 1950s.

"She was very different and unique. She was an amazing friend," said Nungaray.

Nungaray said she is very grateful to Trump for both his support and for "keeping his promises" regarding immigration enforcement.

"I support immigration, but I say there's just a right way and a wrong way to do it," she explained. "He's protecting the people, and he's taking consideration to the people, us the citizens and making sure we're safe and our kids are safe, women are safe, that we're all safe in our communities."

"We've still got a long way to go," she went on. "But I will always advocate for her and be her voice and stand up for better border control and immigration laws. Because I know one-million percent Jocelyn's death should have been preventable."