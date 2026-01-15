DHS arrests armed man with extra ammunition for alleged assault of officer at late-night Minneapolis riot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security says it arrested a man in Minneapolis who assaulted a federal immigration agent while carrying a gun and box of ammunition Wednesday night

The incident occurred several hours after DHS says a separate agent was attacked by an illegal migrant from Venezuela with a shovel. The illegal migrant was shot in the leg, causing riots to arise in the city shortly after.

"Last night during a riot in Minneapolis, a US citizen was arrested for assaulting officers while carrying a firearm," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

"The individual showed up to the protest with a gun and a box of ammunition in a bag," McLaughlin continued. "The individual threatened violence against law enforcement officers while pointing at his bag."

"After law enforcement deployed crowd control measures to calm an increasingly volatile crowd, the individual kicked a metal smoke canister at officers. He then pushed an officer, and he was arrested for assault," McLaughlin explained. "While being arrested he stated he had a firearm, which was located along with a box of ammunition. He was not carrying his concealed carry permit. This is not the peaceful protesting that the First Amendment protects."

Tensions in Minneapolis have been high as days of riots ravage the city and federal law enforcement officers face off with agitators.

Riots began shortly after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was killed by an ICE agent during an altercation in Minneapolis last week.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem referred to the woman as a "domestic terrorist," alleging that she used her vehicle as a weapon after obstructing ICE agents on the roadway.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to "get the f--- out of Minneapolis," during a news conference after Good’s death, and Gov. Tim Walz criticized DHS, posting to X that he saw the video, and referred to Noem’s explanation of the incident as a part of a "propaganda machine."

On Thursday, President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act if people in Minnesota continue to disobey the law and endanger federal officers.

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State," Trump posted to TRUTH Social.

Should President Trump invoke the legislation signed into law in 1807, he would be allowed to send National Guardsmen into the area to stabilize control and reduce violence.