Last Mormon missionary hurt in Brussels bombing back in Utah

The family of a 66-year-old Mormon missionary who suffered severe burns on more than a third of his body in the Brussels airport bombing says he faces a long recovery but is improving slowly.

Pam Norby said at a news conference Tuesday that her husband, Richard Norby, is happy to be back in Utah.

Richard Norby was standing with three young missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when bombs went off in the airport March 22. The two others from Utah already have returned home.

Dr. Stephen Morris of University of Utah Health Care said Norby suffered second- and third-degree burns on about 35 percent of his body. He also received severe injuries from shrapnel.

Morris says Norby will remain in the hospital for many more weeks.