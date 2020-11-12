Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Las Vegas woman accused of killing 2 daughters said body parts ‘worth a lot of money’: report

The father initially told police he thought the mother "drowned them or something," a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Las Vegas woman appeared in court this week following her arrest in the deaths of two daughters, ages 1 and 2, according to reports.

The defendant, identified by authorities as Amanda Sharp-Jefferson, 26, reportedly told the babies’ father that the girls’ organs would be “worth a lot of money,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The father had arrived home Friday to find the children dead, stacked up on top of each other in a baby swing, the newspaper reported.

It was unclear how they died. The father initially told police he thought the mother "drowned them or something," FOX 5 of Las Vegas reported.

FLORIDA TEENS ACCUSED OF RUNNING OVER BOY'S MOTHER OVER ROMANTIC DISPUTE

The father, identified as Jaykwon Singleton, said he and Sharp-Jefferson had been a couple since 2018 and had no problems until recently, when the woman began “talking about the altar-spirit world,” the Review-Journal reported.

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson faces charges in connection with the deaths of two young girls, authorities say. (Las Vegas Metro Police)

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson faces charges in connection with the deaths of two young girls, authorities say. (Las Vegas Metro Police)

He said he realized when he entered the home that the girls were unresponsive and said Sharp-Jefferson “kept shushing them.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman later told police she didn’t have any children, didn’t know Singleton and believed she was being set up, according to the newspaper.

Sharp-Jefferson was arrested Friday on two counts of open murder. She is scheduled to return to court Thursday, where attorneys are expected to argue whether she should continue to be held without bail, the paper reported.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.