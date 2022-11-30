Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Strip suspect drives on sidewalk, arrested after 'barricade situation,' police say

The suspect drove onto the sidewalk in an area located near the Las Vegas Strip, police said

By Louis Casiano , Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Las Vegas police in 'barricade situation' with reckless driver near strip Video

Las Vegas police in 'barricade situation' with reckless driver near strip

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was in a barricade situation at Flamingo and Koval Lane Wednesday evening near the Strip. (Twitter/ Tim Reilly)

A suspect was taken into custody near the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday after a bizarre scene, authorities said. 

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a "suspicious" vehicle stop just after 3:30 p.m. on and Winnick Avenue. 

LAS VEGAS POLICE ARREST MAN LINKED TO 1980 COLD CASE MURDER THROUGH DNA EVIDENCE

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department warned the public of a barricade situation Wednesday evening following an erratic driver. The suspect was taken into police custody a short time later. 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department warned the public of a barricade situation Wednesday evening following an erratic driver. The suspect was taken into police custody a short time later.  (Twitter/Tim Reilly)

Instead of pulling over, the driver began to drive recklessly, at times "onto the sidewalk," police said. 

Eventually, the vehicle stopped a short distance away on East Flamingo Road and South Koval Lane. Authorities then treated the incident "as a barricade situation."

Several minutes later, the department tweeted the suspect was taken into custody. No injuries were reported. 

