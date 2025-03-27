Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Babysitter stabs 3-year-old girl to death in Las Vegas: police

Marketta Phillips, 41, stabbed the girl multiple ties while her father was at work, police said

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
Babysitter arrested in stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Las Vegas: police Video

Babysitter arrested in stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Las Vegas: police

A babysitter has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing to death the 3-year-old girl she was minding in Las Vegas, police said. (KVVU)

A babysitter has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death the 3-year-old girl she was minding in Las Vegas, police said.

Marketta Phillips, 41, has been charged with open murder with a deadly weapon in connection to the killing, which took place in an apartment at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday while the victim’s father was at work, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said in a statement.

Police said Phillips stabbed the girl and then fled the scene when the father arrived home. The apartment, located at the 4200 block of Channel 10 Drive, is situated around five miles south of Downtown Las Vegas.

Police cordon off a crime scene in Las Vegas

Babysitter Marketta Phillips has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death the 3-year-old girl she was minding in Las Vegas, police said. (KVVU)

WEALTHY COASTAL ENCLAVE NANNY CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER IN TODDLER'S DEATH

When Las Vegas police officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim with multiple stab wounds inside the apartment and provided life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived. 

The girl was then transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. 

Phillips was located near the scene and taken into custody. 

Scene of a stabbing crime in Las Vegas

The scene outside where the 3-year-old was stabbed to death. (KVVU)

"A CHILD CALLED ‘IT’" AUTHOR SAYS CONNECTICUT HOUSE OF HORRORS CASE IS ‘ATTEMPTED MURDER’

Phillips was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. A motive for the killing is unclear, and it is not known what relationship, if any, Phillips had to the child or her father. 

She made her first court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, News3LV reported. A judge ordered her to remain held without bail.

This isn’t Phillips’ only run-in with police. 

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle

A woman who said she is the aunt of the victim said the family is doing "horribly," per the outlet. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Experience Strategy Associates)

About a week ago, police responded to the same unit where the child was killed, and they put Phillips on a "Legal 2000," which is essentially a 72-hour mental health crisis hold, according to Fox 5 Vegas, citing sources. It’s used when a person is determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

A woman who said she is the aunt of the victim said the family is doing "horribly," per the outlet. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.