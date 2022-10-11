Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

Las Vegas Jewish community buys back synagogue from Catholic dioceses

The diocese was forced to sell its properties to help pay a settlement for a clergy sex abuse scandal

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Las Vegas synagogue that is believed to be the first Jewish place of worship in the New Mexico Territory is back in the hands of the Jewish community.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday the Las Vegas Jewish Community crowd-sourced enough funds to buy Temple Montfiore last month from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.

One of the oldest Catholic dioceses in the United States, it has been forced to sell properties to help pay a settlement agreement that resulted from a clergy sex abuse scandal.

KELLYANNE CONWAY BLASTS RASHIDA TLAIB FOR 'OUTWARD ANTI-SEMITIC' CLAIMS: 'I'M WITH DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ'

The synagogue was sold to the diocese in the 1950s because there were very few Jewish people in the region. In recent years, the building has been a place of worship for Catholic college students.

When the Las Vegas Jewish Community became aware it was up for sale and that the deadline was in September, they turned to GoFundMe.

 A Las Vegas synagogue was bought and returned to the Jewish community in New Mexico

 A Las Vegas synagogue was bought and returned to the Jewish community in New Mexico

The group raised over $300,000 in just a few weeks—more money than they actually needed.

Diana Presser, a board member of the Las Vegas Jewish Community, says it was fitting the sale closed during Rosh Hashana last week.

ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS SPIKED DURING SQUAD'S ANTI-ISRAEL RHETORIC, BLUE STATES AT TOP OF LIST

"I led the services for the first Sabbath of the new year in a building we now own," Presser said.