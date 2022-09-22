Kellyanne Conway blasts Rashida Tlaib for 'outward anti-Semitic' claims: 'I'm with Debbie Wasserman Schultz'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway sided with Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Thursday in condemning Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her claim that progressives cannot support Israel. On "America Reports," Conway called Tlaib's comments "outwardly anti-Semitic" and said voters of all faiths should be appalled.

RASHIDA TLAIB'S DEM CHALLENGER ACCUSES HER OF ‘ANTI-SEMITIC RHETORIC: 'SHE GOES CRAZY'

KELLYANNE CONWAY: It is not just Jewish voters. I think all of us – Catholic voters, Christian voters, honestly, atheist voters – should be appalled that you have one of 435 members of Congress representing a country of 335 million of us, who is so outwardly anti-Semitic and who is challenging the entire body and her party and U.S. policy, frankly, to go against our best friend in the region, Israel. And at a time when a nuclear-capable Iran is salivating, looking at our best friend in the region, Israel. … And I'm glad Debbie Wasserman Schultz shot back. And honestly, I'm not a Democrat, and I'm not Jewish. And I'm with Debbie Wasserman Schultz on that because we have to protect our best friend in the region, Israel.

