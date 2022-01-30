Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas
Published

Las Vegas-area crash involving 6 vehicles leaves 9 dead, 1 critically injured

A driver in a maroon Dodge Challenger, speeding through a red light, appeared to have caused the crash, police said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nine people were killed and one person was in critical condition Saturday following six-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas, Nevada, according to reports.

The crash was a "chaotic event" that happened around 3 p.m. local time, Alexander Cuevas, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas police, told reporters, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

A driver in a maroon Dodge Challenger, speeding through a red light, appeared to have caused the crash, he said. The driver of the Challenger and a passenger in the vehicle were among the dead, he added.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN PARALYZED IN BOSTON UBER VEHICLE CRASH SUES FOR $63M

One of those killed died after being transported to a hospital, Cuevas said. The critically injured person was being treated at University Medical Center, he added.

A total of 15 people were in the vehicles linked to the crash, the newspaper reported.

"We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before," Cuevas said around 11 p.m. local time.

Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot nearby, the spokesman said.

The ages of the people who died ranged from children to middle-aged adults. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A previous crash Jan. 10 left four dead, the Associated Press reported.

Last year was the deadliest on Nevada roadsin 14 years, with 382 people killed, the Review-Journal reported.

North Las Vegas is a city of about 250,000 residents, located just next to the gambling capital, which has about 630,000 residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money