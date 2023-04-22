Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Los Angeles police officer resigns after being accused of child rape: police

LAPD says Diego Jose Miranda Lopez resigned when confronted with the allegations

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A former Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer was arrested Thursday under suspicion of sexually assaulting a child under 14 years of age.

Diego Jose Miranda Lopez is accused of forcible rape of a child under 14 years. The alleged incident occurred before he worked for the LAPD.

The ex-officer was assigned to the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles as a probationary officer before his arrest. 

Lopez resigned from his position when the allegations arose, the LAPD said.

Officer outside HQ

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14, 2021: A member of the LAPD leaves their headquarters on 1st St. in downtown Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Juvenile Division's detectives in partnership with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office established probable cause to believe the suspect committed the act of rape," an LAPD statement read.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and will consider filing charges on Monday. 

police car

The photo shows an LAPD police car patrolling the Venice Beach. (iStock)

The LAPD's Juvenile Division is investigating the rape allegation, while the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation.

The LAPD told Fox News Digital that there are no additional details at this time.

